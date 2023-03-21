Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,578,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 20.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Targa Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRGP traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.85. 603,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

