Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU) Insider Leslie Wozniczka Purchases 428,572 Shares

Acumentis Group Limited (ASX:ACU – Get Rating) insider Leslie Wozniczka acquired 428,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.04 ($20,134.26).

Acumentis Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71.

Acumentis Group Company Profile

Acumentis Group Limited provides valuation, research, and advisory services in relation to property and businesses in Australia. The company offers residential property, government property, commercial property, and rural and agribusiness property valuation services; and property advisory services. It also provides family law and legal services comprising valuations for family law and legal purposes across residential, commercial, rural and agribusiness property types, as well as stamp duty valuations, partnership dissolution and pre-settlement disputes, mediation, litigation, estate planning, and compulsory acquisition and resumption valuations; forecasting for body corporate funds; insurance valuation; property assessments and valuations for commercial, residential, and rural property assets for self-managed super funds; and tax depreciation services.

