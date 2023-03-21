Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.
NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. 1,415,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
