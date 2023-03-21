Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASO. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. 1,415,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

