929 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $208.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.76 and a 200 day moving average of $222.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.