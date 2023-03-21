847 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $224.73. 1,256,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

