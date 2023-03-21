635,495 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 635,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,665,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of APA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in APA by 657.1% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in APA by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ APA traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on APA from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.