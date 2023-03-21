6,096 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $512.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.