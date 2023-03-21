4,751 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $149.22. 518,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $318.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $1,077,180.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $432,184.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 131,459 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $1,077,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,873 shares of company stock worth $38,476,863. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

