3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in 3M by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 68,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 58,273 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 193,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,232. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

