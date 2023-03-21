303,413 Shares in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 303,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,105,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 482,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 406,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 224,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 121,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMD traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.67. 21,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,949. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

