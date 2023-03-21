2,546 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVSGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,547,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NVS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.36. 826,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,697. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

