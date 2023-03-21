2,546 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Novartis by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,547,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.36. 826,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,697. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.61%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

