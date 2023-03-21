246 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Piershale Financial Group Inc.

Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.98. 367,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,647,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $118.46. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.27 and a 52 week high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.