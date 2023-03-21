1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading Down 2.1%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.61. Approximately 8,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 12,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
1st Capital Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $52.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.
1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.
About 1st Capital Bancorp
1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.
