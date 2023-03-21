1,617 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 271,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE UPS traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, hitting $186.21. 850,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The company has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.