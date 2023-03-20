Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

