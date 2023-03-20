Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:YUEIY opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
