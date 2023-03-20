YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.70.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,945,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,472 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after buying an additional 2,205,375 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,934 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after buying an additional 124,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,285 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 263,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,890,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 191,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

