YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.70.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.11.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
