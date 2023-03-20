YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,724 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,973,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $136.54 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day moving average is $134.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

