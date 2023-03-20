YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

INTU stock opened at $413.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.58 and its 200 day moving average is $403.81. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $507.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

