YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,186,000. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 430,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $62.92 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

