Yarbrough Capital LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lam Research Price Performance

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $506.89. 101,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.17. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

