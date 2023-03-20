Yarbrough Capital LLC Sells 3,662 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.41. 93,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.