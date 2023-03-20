Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,324.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.39. 18,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,901. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $184.19. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

