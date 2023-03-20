Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 67.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 467,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 188,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,617,000 after purchasing an additional 169,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 33.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 649,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 163,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 823,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,116,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

IRTC stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.75. 12,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,511. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $112.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $203,391.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,058 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

