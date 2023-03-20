Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $176,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2,090.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $320.64. The stock had a trading volume of 101,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,127. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $461.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Articles

