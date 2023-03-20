Yarbrough Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Pinterest comprises 0.7% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Pinterest worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.47. 1,521,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,332,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $109,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,859 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,014. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

