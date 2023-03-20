Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Yarbrough Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,670,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,987,043. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.