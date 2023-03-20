Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,317 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.30. 876,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,796. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $284.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.97.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.