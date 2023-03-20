Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,580 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COUP. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of COUP stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $130.97.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $134,231.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $507,062.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $134,231.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,062.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,678. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

