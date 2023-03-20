Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 613.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Xylem by 159.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.82. The stock had a trading volume of 187,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,700. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.36.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

