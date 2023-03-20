Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XNCR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen started coverage on Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16 and a beta of 0.82. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $28,985.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,091,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $739,628. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

