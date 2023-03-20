Wrapped Velas Market Cap Achieves $49.07 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $49.07 million and approximately $5,546.29 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.92 or 0.00355643 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,188.34 or 0.25844835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Profile

Wrapped Velas launched on April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Velas is velas.com. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02161673 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $48,796.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

