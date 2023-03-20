Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Achieves Market Cap of $159.55 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $159.55 million and approximately $192,662.87 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0918 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,078,244,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,738,405,302 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,078,185,518 with 1,738,345,965 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0924392 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $62,832.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

