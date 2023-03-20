WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

WPP Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. WPP has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $71.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.48.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

