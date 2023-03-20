World Mobile Token Price Reaches $0.18 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $67.32 million and $1.44 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00062841 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000203 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,466,703 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

