Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.70.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.23 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

