Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,484 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.85. 28,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,985. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.