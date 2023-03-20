Western Union (NYSE:WU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.23.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WU opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 460.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Union by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.