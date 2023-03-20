Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.1 %
WRN stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.03 million, a PE ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 2.08. Western Copper and Gold has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
About Western Copper and Gold
