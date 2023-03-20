West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $329.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.71. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

