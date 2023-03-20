Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN opened at $43.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,463,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,720,000 after buying an additional 112,591 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Get Rating

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

