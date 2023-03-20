Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stratec (SBS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stratec (ETR: SBS):

3/16/2023 – Stratec was given a new €87.00 ($93.55) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/10/2023 – Stratec was given a new €119.00 ($127.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2023 – Stratec was given a new €99.00 ($106.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/10/2023 – Stratec was given a new €97.00 ($104.30) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

3/10/2023 – Stratec was given a new €77.00 ($82.80) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/2/2023 – Stratec was given a new €77.00 ($82.80) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/1/2023 – Stratec was given a new €97.00 ($104.30) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

2/15/2023 – Stratec was given a new €119.00 ($127.96) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stratec Price Performance

ETR:SBS traded down €0.40 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €66.90 ($71.94). 13,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of €82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32. Stratec SE has a 1-year low of €64.70 ($69.57) and a 1-year high of €130.60 ($140.43). The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.