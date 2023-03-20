Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Sells 452,812 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,812 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $29,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 487,487 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,256,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after acquiring an additional 431,590 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,205.4% in the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 401,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 397,792 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,065,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after acquiring an additional 348,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 730.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 230,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.52. 172,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.