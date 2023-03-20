WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $177.90 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $177.90 million and $21.47 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,422,063,810 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,421,718,559.6442995 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.07178853 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $7,645,380.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

