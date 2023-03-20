Wanchain Price Tops $0.28 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $55.73 million and $1.83 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00043938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,289,832 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.