Walken Price Tops $0.0492 on Major Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and $662,599.62 worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00355594 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,204.98 or 0.25845810 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 395,749,457 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

