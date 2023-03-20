W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

