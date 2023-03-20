Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.18. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $3,497,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,964,946.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $3,497,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,297,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,964,946.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $498,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,273,933 shares in the company, valued at $47,781,832.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,035,636 shares of company stock worth $8,724,631. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

