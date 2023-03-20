Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $342.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.18. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.
Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
