Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $927.71 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

