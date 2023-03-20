Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Nitin Kaushal Sells 12,087 Shares

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of Viemed Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $162,328.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,897.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VMD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 135,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,235. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $379.82 million, a P/E ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

