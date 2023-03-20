Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Down 4.7% After Insider Selling

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.62. Approximately 80,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 278,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Specifically, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,375,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $24,409,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,741,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,375,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $24,409,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,309,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,741,477.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 22,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $375,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,748,803 shares of company stock valued at $30,843,558 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 624.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 5,220,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,799,000 after purchasing an additional 281,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 108,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

